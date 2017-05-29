Advert
Sunday, May 28, 2017, 00:01 by

Julie Bajada, Fgura

I choose Malta

Unfortunately corruption is becoming the norm in this country. Simon Busuttil is doing his utmost to prove that we still have honest people who opt to choose a political life to serve and not for any other ulterior motive.

If the electorate gives him their trust Dr Busuttil has vowed to cleanse the corrupt mentality that the present government is instilling.

I sincerely believe that he can achieve his goal just as he did when he persuaded us true Maltese to vote for entry into the European Union.

Yes, on June 3, I will choose Malta.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Offensive nameplate

  2. Trust issues

  3. On credibility

  4. Dirty stables

  5. Reputational damage

  6. Corruption must be defeated  

  7. Malta in the Middle Ages

  8. Bus Rapid Transport

  9. Confusing debates

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 29-05-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed