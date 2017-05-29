I choose Malta
Unfortunately corruption is becoming the norm in this country. Simon Busuttil is doing his utmost to prove that we still have honest people who opt to choose a political life to serve and not for any other ulterior motive.
If the electorate gives him their trust Dr Busuttil has vowed to cleanse the corrupt mentality that the present government is instilling.
I sincerely believe that he can achieve his goal just as he did when he persuaded us true Maltese to vote for entry into the European Union.
Yes, on June 3, I will choose Malta.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.