I choose Malta

Unfortunately corruption is becoming the norm in this country. Simon Busuttil is doing his utmost to prove that we still have honest people who opt to choose a political life to serve and not for any other ulterior motive.

If the electorate gives him their trust Dr Busuttil has vowed to cleanse the corrupt mentality that the present government is instilling.

I sincerely believe that he can achieve his goal just as he did when he persuaded us true Maltese to vote for entry into the European Union.

Yes, on June 3, I will choose Malta.