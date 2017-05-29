Corruption must be defeated  

It is the duty, indeed it an obligation, of every Maltese citi­zen to vote in the forthcoming general election.

The future of our country is at stake, and anyone who shirks the responsibility of voting would be betraying oneself beside his/her country. There can never be a valid reason or excuse to refrain from doing your duty to vote.

Being indifferent is tantamount to dereliction of one’s duty. Personal grudges should never outweigh the national interest. Allegiance to one’s party ‘no matter what’, is an affront to one’s own intelligence.

Corruption is never acceptable and should be eradicated at all costs. If not, money in one’s pocket would soon dry up, as investors would sooner flee the country rather than be tainted by corruption. Besides, potential investors would bypass Malta rather than be associated with corruption. The loss of jobs, good jobs, would be catastrophic and the younger generation would go abroad in droves.

Is this the country we want? Are we going to allow corruption to engulf us? Joseph Muscat and his government are practically choking in corruption. Are we going to allow them to drag Malta into the deepest abyss of corruption? Don’t we have any national pride?

Judging from the hysterical venom that Dr Muscat is recently dishing out, he behaves like a criminal who would do anything to hide his guilt. Can you trust him again to be your Prime Minister? With his back to the wall, he lashes out at all his opponents and plays with the emotions of his vulnerable followers. Surely, you have eyes to see, ears it hear and an intellect to understand that Dr Muscat has betrayed your trust and has landed the country in a terrible mess.

But there is still time to save your country and restore Malta’s reputable good image in the eyes of Europe, and indeed the world, by bypassing party interest and placing the national interest first. This can only be achieved by electing a new government under the leadership of Simon Busuttil, who is respected in Europe for his integrity, righteousness and honesty. He can, and will, earn Malta the respect it deserves among the other European countries.

Malta is calling you. Are you going to let your country down? Let us all unite as one nation and entrust Dr Busuttil with the unenviable task of leading us out of the horrid mess that Dr Muscat and his government have put us in.

Your children will thank you for guaranteeing their future. You owe it to them. ‘Malta’ should be your unequivocal choice.