Confusing debates

I try to listen to as many political debates as possible so that hopefully on polling day I will make the right decision.

However, listening to most of these debates tends to get confusing at times as I think some of the candidates do not realise what they are saying, or maybe they think people are imbeciles.

On Xarabank on May 19 a former PN mayor and candidate who switched to Labour was telling us how badly the Nationalist Party had governed during their almost 25 years in power.

Therefore can this gentleman please tell us why he joined the PN in the first place, why he wanted a more senior position within the party and also why he contested the last election on the PN ticket?

It seems likely that because his political career within the PN did not progress he thought of trying his luck with the Labour Party.

Certainly his love for the country played no part in his decision.