The picture of a road with a so-called ‘Bus Rapid Transport’ (BRT) system dedicated lane (The Sunday Times of Malta, May 14), which was included with the letter ‘Bus Rapid Transit is the solution to congestion’, is obviously from a foreign country with abundant wide avenues.

The claim that such a system would completely solve Malta’s traffic congestion will remain a fictional ‘feasibility study’ until one sees a plan of the proposed BRT traffic lanes around the whole of Malta, and not just a few bus lanes in the only reasonably wide roads we have.

If an extensive network of BRT traffic lanes is feasible in Malta, then obviously this would be a very good value solution.

Furthermore, the notion that the private car is the most inefficient form of transport is not entirely true. A major part of private professional services and business cannot be conducted efficiently, economically and in good time using public transport.

Private transport is essential for the health of a major part of the economy. However, free road parking in busy towns like Sliema needs to change.