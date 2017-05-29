Advert
Sunday, May 28, 2017, 00:01

Xewkija – half a century

Photo: Charles Spiteri

Photo: Charles Spiteri

Rajtek tinbidel, an original musical by the Għaqda Drama Xewkija, was presented live at the Xewkija Rotunda on two evenings. The musical – with lyrics by Mario Borg, composed by Jeffrey and Julie Thomas and produced by John Attard, who is also the scriptwriter – describes the wonderful history of the village during the past half a century, from the completion of the rotunda to the present day, including the inauguration of the recently installed brand new organ.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Special edition of Nadur spontaneous...

  2. Flower show attracts more exhibitors

  3. Artists exhibit their works in Victoria

  4. Xewkija – half a century

  5. For your diary

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 29-05-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed