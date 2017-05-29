Xewkija – half a century
Rajtek tinbidel, an original musical by the Għaqda Drama Xewkija, was presented live at the Xewkija Rotunda on two evenings. The musical – with lyrics by Mario Borg, composed by Jeffrey and Julie Thomas and produced by John Attard, who is also the scriptwriter – describes the wonderful history of the village during the past half a century, from the completion of the rotunda to the present day, including the inauguration of the recently installed brand new organ.
