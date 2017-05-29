Special edition of Nadur spontaneous carnival

Visitors helping themselves to prinjolata (carnival cake) during the special edition of Nadur’s spontaneous carnival. Photos: Charles Spiteri

A special edition of Nadur’s spontaneous carnival was held in St Peter and St Paul square, Nadur, as part of the 37th convention of the Federation of European Carnival Cities.

The federation meets twice a year: once around October and November for Dies Natalis – a meeting which commemorates the founding of the organisation – and once during May for an annual convention.

This year’s convention was organised by the Valletta local council in collaboration with the Malta Arts Council.

Additional assistance was provided by the Ministry of Justice, Culture and Local Government, the Gozo Ministry and the local councils of Xagħra and Nadur.