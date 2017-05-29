For your diary

• Munxar parish is today celebrating its titular feast of St Paul’s Shipwreck. Gozo Bishop Mario Grech will lead a Pontifical Mass at Munxar parish church at 8.30am. Seminary rector Fr Richard Nazzareno Farrugia will deliver the panegyric. There will be choral evening prayers at 6.30pm. A march by the La Stella Band will start at 7pm. The procession with the statue of St Paul, accompanied by the Konti Ruggieru Band of Rabat and fireworks, will start at 7.30pm. The Collegiate Chapter of St Paul Church, Rabat, and Nadur confraternities will take part.

• Gozitan seminarists will today be collecting summer clothing, stationery and toys to fill two containers for Guatemala where they be making a missionary experience. The containers will be parked near the FXB factory in Xewkija between 9am and 8pm.

• A blood donation session will be held at the Gozo General Hospital Out-patients Department today from 8am to 1.30pm.

• The Friends of the Sick and Elderly in Gozo will today be organising a charity sale at the football ground near the main car park, Victoria, from 7.30am to 1pm. The fee of €10 per car space is payable on the day.

• L-Għaqda Drammatika Azzjoni Kattolika of Xagħra will be holding a variety show at the Catholic Action Centre, Xagħra, today at 7pm. The show will include singing, music, drama and a three-act play.

• The Oasi Group of Volunteers is holding a Book and Plant Fair in St Francis Square, Victoria, (opposite the church) until Thursday. Opening hours are Monday to Thursday from 8.30am to 12.30pm and from 4.30 until 7pm. Donations of items and help are appreciated. Contact Oasi Foundation 5, Triq Wied Sara, Victoria, or call 2156 3333, e-mail: [email protected].

• Fr Marcello Ghirlando will celebrate Mass and a healing service at St Anthony Church, Għajnsielem, tomorrow at 7pm. There will be adoration of the Blessed Sacrament from 6 to 7pm. All are welcome.

• Members of Il-Fergħa Ewkaristika (Għawdex) will meet at Ta’ Pinu on Saturday at 3pm to celebrate Mass and for adoration of the Blessed Sacrament until 4pm. All are welcome.

• The Holy Name Society in Qala is holding a mission week with the theme Jiena hu l-ħobż tal-ħajja at the parish from June 11 to 18.

• Applications for the Don Bosco Oratory summer club (July and August) for children aged four to 13 may be obtained from the oratory in Victoria or downloaded from donboscogozo.org. Volunteers are also invited to apply by filling in the application form on the same site.

