Flower show attracts more exhibitors

Photo: Charles Spiteri

The annual Spring Show of Flowers and Plants organised by the Gozo Agricultural, Industrial and Cultural Society was held at Villa Rundle Gardens.

The number of participants this year was bigger than the previous years. Two of the exhibits, which totalled 107, were entitled ‘The Centenary of the Apparitions of Our Lady at Fatima’ and ‘Remembering the Azure Window at Dwejra’.

The first prize was won by Josephine Azzopardi, while the second and third prizes went to Nicole Pia and Elena Curmi and Frances Mizzi respectively.

After presenting the trophies and shields to the winners, society’s president Anton Attard gave a brief history of the society and Rundle Gardens and spoke on the importance and symbolism of flowers. He urged children to take a more active role in events organised by the society.