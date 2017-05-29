Artists exhibit their works in Victoria

Four contemporary artists are currently exhibiting their works, including paintings and sculptures, at art…e Gallery in Victoria. The artists are Celia Borg Cardona, Debbie Caruana Dingli, Andrew Diacono and Tonio Mallia. The artists have their own creative styles, genre and methods at how to achieve their finished work. The viewer can compare and examine how each artist handles colour to create light and its effect on the subject chosen to be depicted.

The exhibition is on at art…e Gallery until Friday between 9.30am and 12.15pm.