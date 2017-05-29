Watford appoint Silva as their new manager

Watford have appointed former Hull City manager Marco Silva as their new head coach on a two-year deal to replace Italian Walter Mazzarri who left at the end of the season, the Premier League club said yesterday.

The 39-year-old, who has also managed in his native Portugal and Greece where he won the title with Olympiakos Piraeus, quit his job at Hull against the club’s wishes last week after they were relegated to the Championship.

“His pedigree and promise speaks for itself with his achievements in top divisions elsewhere across Europe, as well as his work at Hull City last season,” Watford chairman and CEO Scott Duxbury said in a statement.

“We are delighted to have secured his services and to be welcoming a Head Coach of his profile and potential.”

Silva was unable to secure top-flight survival at Hull but six home wins in 18 matches under him kept them alive in the relegation battle until late in the season.

Silva insists the ambition of the club’s owners excites him.

The Pozzo family have a record of firing managers with regularity, with the former Hull boss the ninth incumbent since their takeover at Vicarage Road five years ago.

“Firstly I really like the approach of the board,” he said.

“They showed me the project and I like the ambition. I’m excited. It’s a good challenge.

“The club want to improve for the next seasons and this is what I try to fight for in my career as well – to always improve, to do a good job and to ensure a good connection between the manager and the club.”