Sporting briefs

Female coach: Chan Yuen-ting, the first female coach to lead a men’s professional soccer club to a top-flight title, has resigned from her position as head coach of Hong Kong’s Eastern Sports Club. Chan made headlines internationally after guiding the club to the Hong Kong Premier League title last season, but decided to stand down at the end of the just-completed campaign after Eastern relinquished their title to rivals Kitchee.

Toronto: Victor Vazquez scored twice as Toronto extended their lead at the top of the MLS’ Eastern Conference with a 5-0 thrashing of Columbus Crew. Former Barcelona midfielder Vazquez added to his sixth-minute penalty with a free-kick just before the hour mark as Toronto moved five points clear of second-placed Chicago. Justin Morrow had scored the hosts’ second six minutes before the interval while Jonathan Osorio and Jordan Hamilton added late goals.

Rodriguez: Fiorentina defender and captain Gonzalo Rodriguez has not renewed his contract and said on Friday he will leave the club at the end of the season. The Argentina international told a news conference he does not know yet what his next club will be. Rodriguez, 33, made 25 league appearances and scored one goal this season. He joined the Florence-based club in 2012 from Spanish club Villarreal.

Serie B: Promotion play-off SF, first leg – Benevento vs Perugia 1-0.