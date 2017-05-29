Football news

Spanish soccer players’ union AFE said it had asked for an urgent meeting with the league’s organising body to ask that games in the summer months take place at night to avoid playing when temperatures are hottest.

The first tier La Liga season finished last week, but Spain’s second tier Segunda Division still has three weeks remaining and four play-off games. Play-off games in other divisions are also still to take place.

Temperatures will be as high as 33 degrees Celsius this weekend in Madrid and 30 degrees in Seville, where Segunda Division games are taking place in the early evening and mid afternoon.

Griezmann dismisses quit reports

Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann has dismissed reports he has already agreed to leave this summer but stopped short of committing his future to the club.

Griezmann has been strongly linked with a move to Manchester United, with the odds on the transfer going through seemingly only improving after United’s Europa League win guaranteed them Champions League football next season.

A number of reports suggested personal terms had already been agreed with the deal set to be rubber-stamped.

“All the rumours are unfounded,” he tweeted. “I’m still Colchonero. My direction will be established after discussion with my advisor.”

Toure close to new deal – ESPN

Yaya Toure is close to signing a new one-year deal with Manchester City, sources have told ESPN FC.

City have six first-team players whose contracts expire at the end of June and the club have already confirmed that Pablo Zabaleta, Gael Clichy, Bacary Sagna, Jesus Navas and Willy Caballero will be leaving.

No confirmation has been made over Toure’s future, but sources have told ESPN FC that both sides are confident that an agreement can be reached over a new deal.

The Ivorian midfielder revealed after the final game of the season that it was his desire to retire at City.

Romero eyes United’s no.1 jersey

Sergio Romero still has his sights set on becoming Man. United’s number-one goalkeeper after helping the club win the Europa League.

The Argentinian was picked by Jose Mourinho for all but three of their matches in Europe and kept a clean sheet in Wednesday’s final victory over Ajax.

“I chose to come here because of what the club is. It’s a huge club, one of the biggest in the world,” he said.

“I’ve been able to show I’m a goalkeeper that can play for this club but you know never know what’s going to happen in the future.

“I could be the number one or number two (next season), it all depends on hard work and I do work hard. My intention is to stay.”

Rose raises Tottenham doubts

Danny Rose feels Tottenham could struggle to keep their key players – but has no fears that Harry Kane will leave the club.

While Rose believes top-scorer Harry Kane will be at the club for many years to come, he admits keeping other players could prove difficult.

He said: “There is only so much the club can do. A lot of it has got to be down to the individual.

“Someone like Harry Kane, I can tell you that his mindset will be ‘I’m staying at Tottenham, I’m going to break every single record so I don’t think Tottenham have to worry.

“But it depends where the individual is in the stage of his career.”

Barca offered more – Vinicius agent

An agent representing Real Madrid’s new signing Vinicius Junior says Barcelona offered a better financial package to the player, but the youngster was more attracted by the project outlined by Los Blancos.

Madrid signed Vinicius, 16, from Flamengo, with the reported €45 million transfer effective in July 2018 when the youngster turns 18.

Frederico Pena, CEO of the TFM agency, formerly known as Traffic, said: “If anybody gets criticised it is Real Madrid, for the risk they have taken, but they are sure that it will work. There were other clubs interested, and one offered to pay more money ... Barca’s remuneration package offer for the player was higher than Real Madrid.”