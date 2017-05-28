Stuffed peppers are a staple spring and summer favourite, but why settle for the ubiquitous tuna filling when things can get a lot more adventurous?

Ground beef

Ingredients

6 large green peppers

450g minced beef

1⁄2 cup onion, Chopped

1 can tomatoes, diced

1⁄2 cup long grain rice

1⁄2 cup water

1 tsp salt

1 tsp Worcestershire sauce

1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded (about 4 ounces)

Cut tops from green peppers, then discard seeds and membranes.

Chop enough of the tops to make ¼ cup, set aside.

Cook the whole green peppers, uncovered in boiling water for about five minutes, then invert to drain well.

Sprinkle insides of peppers lightly with salt. In a skillet cook ground beef, onion and ¼ cup chopped pepper until meat is browned and vegetables are tender.

Drain off excess fat. Add undrained tomatoes, uncooked rice, water, salt, Worcestershire and a dash of pepper.

Bring to boil and then reduce heat. Cover and simmer about 20 minutes or until rice is tender.

Stir in cheese. Stuff peppers with meat mixture. Place in a 10x6x2 baking dish.

Bake at medium heat, covered for 30 minutes.

Steak and cheese

Ingredients

5-6 peppers, tops cut off or cut in half

400g roast beef

200g Provolone

A handful of mushrooms

Half an onion

Half a pepper

Mustard, to taste

Salt and pepper

Butter or olive oil

Thinly slice mushrooms, onion and pepper, or whatever you wish to use for filling the peppers. Sauté in 2 tbsp butter or olive oil until slightly cooked. Add at least 2 tbsp mustard to the vegetables.

Start layering everything inside the peppers, first with a layer of thin roast beef, then cheese, followed by sautéed vegetables. Repeat layers until you can’t stuff the pepper anymore. Finish with a layer of cheese.

Bake peppers at medium heat for 20 minutes. Uncover and cook for another 10-20 minutes, depending on how soft you like the peppers.

Leaner stuffed peppers

Ingredients

1½ cups cooked, brown rice

1 can tomato sauce,

1 tbsp chopped fresh parsley

1 tsp salt

¼ tsp freshly ground pepper

Preheat oven. Cut out stem ends of bell peppers and discard. Scoop out seeds. Bring eight cups water to a boil in a large pot and blanch the peppers until tender crisp, about one minute. Drain and cool under cold running water. Set aside. Heat oil in a large non-stick skillet over medium heat.

Add onion and garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about three minutes. Add turkey and cook, crumbling with a wooden spoon, just until it loses its pink colour, about two minutes. Drain the fat.

Transfer the turkey mixture to a medium bowl and mix in rice, ½ cup tomato sauce, parsley, salt (if using) and pepper. Stuff the peppers with the mixture and place them in a medium-sized casserole dish. Spoon the remaining ½ cup tomato sauce over the peppers. Cover and bake until the peppers are tender and the filling is heated through, 30 to 35 minutes.