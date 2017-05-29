Set to go this summer

With candy colours, pinstriped blouses in pale blue, flower-patterned dresses, crochet tops and stylish beachwear as watchwords for the season, Lulu is ready to offer a confident look this summer.

With trendy essentials, the boutique is geared to offer a most romantic summer, with designs to wear for barbecues and pool parties.

With great frocks, trinket jewellery, comfy wedges, this year’s crossover bag and stylish sunglasses, one is set to go.

Visit Lulu boutique on the Ta’ Xbiex seafront. For more information, call 2133 1026.