Protecting our skin from the sun

Summer is a time for outdoor activities, swimming and fun, so protecting skin is crucial. From premature ageing to permanent skin damage, prolonged exposure to the sun is a dangerous risk which is often taken very lightly.

The BioBalance Sun Protection range provides a broad spectrum of protection from the sun’s UVrays. Dermatologically tested, water resistant and easily absorbed by the skin, this innovative ultra-light sunblock formulation with UVA and UVB photostable filters, herbal extracts and vitamins aims to provide the best coverage from the sun for healthy-looking skin.

Ranges from SPF 20+ to SPF 50+, complemented by the BioBalance Aftersun Lotion, cater for the needs of both children and adults.

The products suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin, are available in pharmacies and leading retail outlets. For trade enquiries, get in touch with Reactilab Ltd by e-mailing [email protected] or by calling 2141 2673.