Sunday, May 28, 2017, 00:01

Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Malta at Fort St Elmo

The Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Malta kicked off on May 22 at Fort St Elmo. The turnout for all events has been excellent, cementing the notion that fashion is truly turning into a thriving industry in Malta.

Fifteen local designers, as well as four international designers, featured throughout the

week through a mix of presentations, exhibits and shows.

Fashion Week Malta was supported by Valletta 2018 Arts Council Malta and Heritage Malta, as well as by corporate sponsors Mercedes-Benz and Chamilia, ALDO, Tresemme, Eva Garden and Coca-Cola.

