Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Malta at Fort St Elmo
The Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Malta kicked off on May 22 at Fort St Elmo. The turnout for all events has been excellent, cementing the notion that fashion is truly turning into a thriving industry in Malta.
Fifteen local designers, as well as four international designers, featured throughout the
week through a mix of presentations, exhibits and shows.
Fashion Week Malta was supported by Valletta 2018 Arts Council Malta and Heritage Malta, as well as by corporate sponsors Mercedes-Benz and Chamilia, ALDO, Tresemme, Eva Garden and Coca-Cola.
