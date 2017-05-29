Like a first jolt of espresso

A fresh and invigorating interpretation of the iconic Black Opium coffee signature, Black Opium Floral Shock hits like that first jolt of espresso when you wake up in the morning. A shot of sensuality.

The iconic coffee and vanilla accord is now combined with new floral notes of gardenia and orange blossom that instantly add the feeling of a sea breeze. It’s Black Opium on ice.

Yves Saint Laurent and Giorgio Armani fragrances are distributed by Chemimart. For trade enquiries, call 2149 2212.