KFC winner of trip to watch Ed Sheeran live in London

Nicola Enriquez being presented with her prize by FCM general manager Mark Schranz and Food Chain marketing officer Isabelle Hyzler.

Nicola Enriquez is the winner of all-expenses paid trip to London to watch Ed Sheeran live in concert at the O2 Arena. KFC, together with FCM Travel Solutions, ran a campaign throughout March where everyone who bought a meal from KFC stood in with a chance to win this prize.

A draw was held on April 12 and after answering a question correctly, Ms Enriquez was presented with the package that included flights, accommodation and concert tickets for May 2. On her return Nicola described it as “an amazing experience which I am very thankful for”.