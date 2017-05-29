KFC winner of trip to watch Ed Sheeran live in London
Nicola Enriquez is the winner of all-expenses paid trip to London to watch Ed Sheeran live in concert at the O2 Arena. KFC, together with FCM Travel Solutions, ran a campaign throughout March where everyone who bought a meal from KFC stood in with a chance to win this prize.
A draw was held on April 12 and after answering a question correctly, Ms Enriquez was presented with the package that included flights, accommodation and concert tickets for May 2. On her return Nicola described it as “an amazing experience which I am very thankful for”.
