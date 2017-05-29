Durable, tough look
Ray-Ban revives an era of iconic style with one of its greatest protagonists – The General.
The bold and unmistakable design was originally created in 1987 as a tribute to the pioneering spirit of General Douglas Macarthur. Today’s design is slightly reinterpreted, staying true to the Aviator spirit, yet with more squared lenses and a bold upper bar.
Ray-Ban The General exhibits a durable and tough look and is perfectly fitted.
It is available from Sunglass+Sunglass, Republic Street, Valletta. For trade enquiries, call 2381 1809.
