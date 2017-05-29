A mosaic of contrast
Armani Code Cashmere is a dense mosaic of contrast. The sillage is unfailingly illumined by glowing, ever-present orange blossom notes, accentuated by Sambac jasmine. Unforgettable, supremely sensual, it forms an accord with heliotrope and iris notes. The colour is deep purple glistening with pink, mysterious shades for a scent that goes from floral fragrant touches to a nearly animal accord of leather, suede and frankincense.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.