Summer club in Paola

This year’s summer club at St Joseph, Mater Boni Consilii School, Paola, will run from July 11 to September 7, every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9am to 1pm. There is also the option for a flexitime programme from 8am till 1.30pm.

The eight-week programme caters for boys and girls aged between four and 13. It includes activities such as drama, music, physical exercise, games, arts and crafts, reading, science, dance, swimming and aquatic games at the premises.

The programme also includes outings and guest speakers on topics such as sustainable development, healthy eating, exercise and hygienic habits.

Siblings will benefit from a discounted price. The number of participants is limited and applications are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. Transport is also available.

For further information call 9982 9867 or e-mail [email protected].