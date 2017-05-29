Advert
Sunday, May 28, 2017, 00:01

Sport education collaboration

The Malta College of Arts, Science and Technology (Mcast) is to set up a branch at the National Sports School, Pembroke, and make use of the latter’s facilities to train students on sport-related courses of the Mcast’s Institute of Community Services. This follows the recent signing of a memorandum of understanding by Silvio De Bono, president of Mcast’s board of governors (left) and Paul Stoner, president of the school council at the National Sports School, in the presence of Education Minister Evarist Bartolo, outlining various forms of collaboration between the two educational institutions.

