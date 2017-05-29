School launches recipe book

A healthy eating recipe book entitled Nibble, Savour and Serve was recently produced by and launched at the National Sport School, Pembroke. The school’s Ekoskola committee devised the book as part of the ‘We eat responsibly’ project it is taking part in.

The project is aimed at helping students reflect on the daily decisions taken related to food consumption and on the impact they have on people’s health and the environment. Schools from nine EU countries including Malta are participating in the project.

The book is divided into four sections, with each section having recipes with ingredients that are available according to each season, thus promoting seasonal eating. It was produced as a result of collaboration between teachers, students and parents. The food described in it is already being prepared by a group of dedicated parents and served in the school canteen.

For more information about the book call Emma Borg on 2137 0334 or e-mail [email protected].