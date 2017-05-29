Advert
Sunday, May 28, 2017

New book on mental health in schools

A new book entitled Mental Health Promotion in School: Cross Cultural Narratives and Perspectives, edited by Prof. Carmel Cefai and Paul Cooper, has been published by Sense Publishers.

The book presents the narratives of children and young people, school teachers and leaders, parents and carers, policy makers and teacher educators, and professionals and mental health workers on mental health promotion in school.

The insights drawn from these direct field experiences help to inform policy and good practice and serve as an inspiration to schools in their efforts to introduce and promote mental health for their communities.

Most of the chapters present original research carried out in schools, services, universities and other contexts across different cultures, including Malta, Australia and the UK.

The book will provide people involved in mental health promotion in schools at practice, training and research levels many new and stimulating insights into the promotion of mental health in such complex systems as schools.

http://tinyurl.com/l9rzddq

