New BSc in Physics and Geoscience

A new four-year BSc (Hons) in Physics and Geoscience will be offered as from October by the Department of Geosciences at the University of Malta’s Faculty of Science.

The programme aims to produce graduates who will be skilled and scientifically trained in modern developments in resource exploration and management, the understanding and mitigation of geohazards and georisks, the challenges of climate change and climate modelling, atmospheric science and pollution modelling, physical and operational oceanography, marine geology and seafloor investigation, and the science of environmental management.

Students on the course will gain the necessary understanding of core areas of physics, maths and computing to enable them to apply these principles to these different spheres.

The course will include a wide array of interesting methodologies, field, laboratory and computational experiences, providing the students with a highly flexible set of skills that they can apply in a range of career options.

The first two years of the geoscience area will include compulsory subjects such as geology, geophysics, physical oceanography, atmospheric science, geographic information system and programming skills, and in the last two years, students can choose from a wide choice of electives.

For further information, and entry requirements visit the websites below.

www.um.edu.mt/courses

www.um.edu.mt/science/geosciences