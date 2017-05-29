Maths workbooks for pupils
The full series of the Number Wise workbooks have recently been published by Schola Direct.
The workbooks have been specifically designed for pupils from Pregrade to Grade 6 to help them apply what they have already learnt and as a guide to parents to assist children in certain areas of Maths. They may also be a helpful resource to teachers and can complement textbooks being used in class.
The workbooks were prepared by Lorraine Vella, a primary school teacher at De La Salle College, Cottonera. She graduated with a B.Ed (Hons) degree from the University of Malta in 1998 and obtained an M.Sc in Educational Leadership from the University of Leicester, UK, in 2010.
For more information call 7956 7891 or e-mail [email protected].
