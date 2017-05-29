Growing a good crop at St Edward’s
As part of hands-on Science and Nature Study, earlier this year Year 1 and 2 boys at St Edward’s College Junior School planted potatoes in the school garden with the help of the school gardener. The boys nurtured the potatoes for a few months and then helped to harvest what turned out to be a very good crop. Each boy proudly took home a bag of potatoes that they themselves had grown.
Numerous studies point to school gardens as a means of improving academic achievement, promoting healthy lifestyles, demonstrating the principle of teamwork, encouraging community and social development, and instilling a sense of place. This was one of the inquiry-based activities and hands-on experiments that the Junior School teachers undertake to instill in the boys a love of learning.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.