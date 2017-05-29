College holds cross-curricular maths trail

Students who took part in the Mathathon.

The fifth edition of the annual Mathathlon was recently held at the newly built secondary school at Dingli, which forms part of St Nicholas College.

During the maths trail, the 150 Year 9 co-ed students at the school were grouped into 20 teams and had to solve a series of mathematical challenges in a limited period of time.

The challenges were cross-curricular and designed to test students’ interest not only in maths but in many other subjects that they study at school such as business studies, home economics, ICT, PE, physics and even the library.

During the trail, students were also made to apply theory to hands-on situations and there was a lot collaboration within each group, enabling students of different abilities to give their input and understand the benefits of teamwork.

Certificates of participation were given to all the students and prizes were given to the members of the teams placing first and second.

The trail is organised by the college’s maths department with the support of the Directorate Learning and Assessment Programmes.