Weekly advice

■ If a booked package holiday is significantly changed prior to the holiday, consumers must be given the possibility to cancel the booked holiday or opt for an alternative one.

■ When consumers experience changes while on holiday, the travel agency is obliged to offer alternative arrangements or compensate for any shortcomings with the original agreement.

■ Consumers may seek compensation of any additional costs incurred as a direct result of the changed holiday.

■ When a problem crops up during the holiday, consumers have the responsibility to complain while they are still on holiday.

■ Consumers cannot claim compensation for changes to holidays that were caused by circumstances beyond the travel agency’s control.

Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority

Office for Consumer Affairs

Mizzi House,

National Road,

Blata l-Bajda

HMR 9010

Freephone: 8007 4400

Tel: 2395 2000

Enquiries: [email protected]

Consumer complaints: [email protected]

Website: www.mccaa.org.mt

MCCAA office hours for the public:

Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 12.30pm

European Consumer Centre Malta

(For complaints against traders in other EU states)

47A, South Street,

Valletta.

VLT 1101

Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 3pm.

Tel: 2122 1901

E-mail: [email protected]