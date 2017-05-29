Weekly advice
■ If a booked package holiday is significantly changed prior to the holiday, consumers must be given the possibility to cancel the booked holiday or opt for an alternative one.
■ When consumers experience changes while on holiday, the travel agency is obliged to offer alternative arrangements or compensate for any shortcomings with the original agreement.
■ Consumers may seek compensation of any additional costs incurred as a direct result of the changed holiday.
■ When a problem crops up during the holiday, consumers have the responsibility to complain while they are still on holiday.
■ Consumers cannot claim compensation for changes to holidays that were caused by circumstances beyond the travel agency’s control.
