L-Għażla magazine
The ninth issue of L-Għażla, the Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority’s consumer magazine, has just been published and distributed in all households in Malta and Gozo. L-Għażla contains information on consumer-related issues, including a list of medicines reduced in price, a real case from the Consumer Claims Tribunal, product safety notifications, tips for consumers in difficult financial situations and other interesting information. The magazine may be viewed online at www.mccaa.org.mt.
