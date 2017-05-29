Young people celebrate business success

The Flair team celebrating their success.

On May 13, Flair, a JAYE (Junior Achievement Young Enterprise) company, won the Company of the Year award at the annual HSBC Company Programme Finals and Awards ceremony presented by Junior Achievement Young Enterprise Malta Foundation at the Grand Master’s Suite, Hilton Portomaso in St Julian’s.

Flair will now represent Malta at the JA Europe Company of the Year finals, which will take place in Brussels between July 11 and 13.

Throughout the programme the JAYE companies were judged at various stages and apart from competing for the title of HSBC Company of the Year, they were also assessed on different business principles vying for the eight signature awards, sponsored by a number of leading local and international corporations.

This year the signature awards were awarded to the following JAYE mini-companies: Best Business Plan Award supported by Deloitte – won by Charge, St Martin’s College; Best Presented Financial Statements Award supported by Deloitte – won by Gravity, De La Salle College; Best Presentation and Use of Communications Platforms Award supported by MCA – won by Metric, G. F. Abela Junior College; Best HR & Operations Award supported by Farsons – won by Millennial, De La Salle College; Best Implementation of Marketing & Sales Strategies Award supported by CIM – won by Flair, De La Salle College; Social Enterprise Award supported by Microsoft Malta – won by Flair, De La Salle College; Excellence in Quality Award supported by EFQ Management Consultants – won by Charge, St Martin’s College; Philip Bonnet Award for Perseverance awarded by JAYE Malta Board – won by Gozode, M. A. Refalo Sixth Form.

By encouraging students aged 16 to 19 to run their own companies, the company programme not only gives them valuable experience but also brings out skills which will serve them well in their future working life. These include development of personal skills, team spirit, knowledge and understanding of how businesses function and the responsibility to persevere in the face of adversity and unexpected challenges.

For more information visit www.jayemalta.org, send an e-mail to [email protected] or call 2124 5054.