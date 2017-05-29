A few years ago I wrote an article on one of our local management journals entitled ‘A gaping hole in the canvas: where have our virtues and values gone?’ I believe this article is still extremely relevant today in a context where the electorate is being encouraged to look at principles rather than proposals.

It is evident that ‘shaping the future’ of Malta has to be based on an understanding that virtues, attributes and values are cardinal to life itself – and yet we are at a stage where some people are actually questioning the relevance of a value-based life.

John Maxwell argues that making sure the work is done by others is the accomplishment of a manager. Inspiring others to do better work is the accomplishment of a leader. How true! And how true it is that more often than not people in key decision-making positions lack the traits and qualities required for leadership to be nurtured and to form an integral part of our life.

To ‘walk the talk’ is not only a slogan, but a way of living in which we assume the responsibility to live in communion with others. Integrity, authenticity and responsibility form the backbone of this communion. For this reason, it is important that we live our daily lives and our daily encounters with passion and enthusiasm, to be genuine, to express respect and gratitude, to be humble and prepared to be of service to others, while creating opportunities for dialogue, collaboration and opportunities for ongoing formation.

This is the challenge; this is the opportunity we face today. However, you cannot live these values on your own. You need others, as is it that engagement that gives that ‘purpose’ life and meaning. As people engage and work together to achieve set goals, that purpose grows and takes on new nuances.

If we want to inspire confidence and respect in those we work with, we need to be genuine

Yet, as we all know, living with purpose is far from easy. And one’s dreams and aspirations can influence those of others, and may also become the dreams and aspirations of those who, for whatever reason, have come to accept a status quo existence. Together we can make a difference in the lives of others and each other and hence the work we fulfil. We are collectively responsible for what we do. At the same time, we are also responsible for our inactions, our inability to stand for what is right, to support those who are in the right.

Numerous studies in a variety of cultures have found that qualities such as honesty, integrity and credibility head the list. It is these characteristics that give a leader credibility. Bogue defines credibility in terms of ‘candour’, which he says is “… a disposition toward a compassionate conveyance of the truth. Truth is the foundation for trust. And trust is the principal building and bonding force of all organisations…”

Copper and Sawaf take this point further, arguing that “trust is an emotional strength that begins with the feeling of self-worth and purpose that we are called to extend outward to others…”

There is a big price to be paid when a culture of mistrust exists in an organisation: “The internal costs of mistrust result in inefficient entanglements of hierarchy, communication, misperception, anger, blame and cynicism that waste time, energy, goodwill and money…”

Throughout history, those known for character and integrity were the most admired and influential. Plato said: “He who would be blessed and happy should first be a partner of truth, then he can be trusted.” If we want to inspire confidence and respect in those we work with and come in contact with, we need to be genuine.

Evans goes on to argue that “transformation begins with trust. Trust is the essential link between leader and led, vital to people’s job satisfaction and loyalty, vital to followership”. Yet trust is as fragile as it is precious. Maybe, this is why there is so much dissatisfaction in a lot of quarters.

I believe that the model of leadership that will make a difference in the 21st century is one that focuses on character, on formation, on connections between people. The critical shift that is needed is one where it is who you are, what values you uphold that influences and determines what takes place.

Good character is not given to us. We have to build it piece by piece – by thought, choice, courage and determination. This will only be accomplished with a disciplined lifestyle. This is the leadership that will take us forward, this is the leadership our country needs and deserves.

Christopher Bezzina is head of Department of Leadership for Learning & Innovation, Faculty of Education.