Vodafone opens larger and refurbished concept store at MIA

The Vodafone store at Malta International Airport has undergone a major makeover, more than doubling in size and morphing from a kiosk into a sleek shop reflecting Vodafone’s trademark ‘modular’ design.

Expanding from 19 square metres to 49, the store is better equipped to offer the best customer service, incorporating a seating/waiting area, refreshment machine and allowing customers to interact with trained advisors through three consultation stations.

The outlet also boasts a state-of-the-art phone display, showcasing the top 10 bestsellers and allowing customers to test the devices. It also encapsulates a charging area and a tech zone area aimed at customers experiencing technical issues with their smartphones.

“The much awaited store expansion and refurbishment is now complete,” propertysenior executive Joseph Bonello said.

“We can now offer a wow experience to our customers.”

All Vodafone customers are invited to visit the newly revamped Vodafone outlet, open Monday to Sunday from 9am to 9pm.