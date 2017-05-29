Top honour for Boston’s Katherine Ellis at European Wealth Briefing Awards

Katherine Ellis, group business director of Boston Multi Family Office, has won a prestigious Women in Wealth Management (Individual Contribution) Award at the European Wealth Briefing Awards held at the Guildhall in London.

Showcasing the best providers and individual contributors in the world of global private banking, wealth management and financial advice, the Wealth Briefing awards are designed to recognise those who have demonstrated innovation and excellence during 2016. The panel of expert judges said they were “greatly struck” by the range of Ms Ellis’ “accomplishments, achievements and commitments to the industry”, adding: “She is an exemplar to us all.”

Boston CEO Alex Fray said that Ms Ellis’ win was thoroughly well deserved: “Katherine’s wide experience in the luxury asset market, combined with her drive to develop and secure new business for Boston, puts her clearly at the front of her chosen field. She is a highly motivated individual, whose enthusiasm is infectious, and we are all thrilled that she has received such tremendous recognition.”

The black-tie event was attended by an audience of private bankers, lawyers, accountants, financial advisers and technology providers from across the wealth management sector.

Speaking afterwards, Ms Ellis said: “No­body can excel in this complex field alone and I am privileged to be surrounded by exceptional individuals with a passion for the work they do. Many of those people are women and I am really lucky to be part of a supportive company with a diverse board and work environment.”

Boston Multi Family Office is a group of companies focused on meeting the varied needs of high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals, including their business interests. Headquartered in the Isle of Man, with offices in Malta and Dubai, it consists of Boston Fiduciary, a trust, corporate and family office provider; Boston Ventures, a capital introduction and funding business; and Boston Link, an international headhunting and recruitment firm.