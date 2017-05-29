Advert
Sunday, May 28, 2017, 00:01

Recruitment firm attends Finance Malta conference

From left: John Dimech, Sarah Miceli, John Paris and Lindsay Azzopardi.

Recruitment firm VacancyCentre attended the Finance Malta 10th Annual Conference.

One of the platinum sponsors of the conference, its presence was reinforced through exposure and networking opportunities the event offered. In addition, the team had the possibility to further enhance its knowledge about the financial sector.

Keeping abreast of developments within the business sector is a priority for VacancyCentre. Such an exercise ensures that its recruitment solutions are adapted to clients’ requirements in the best way possible.  The team was represented by John Dimech, general manager, Sarah Miceli, team leader, John Paris, recruitment consultant, and Lindsay Azzopardi, recruitment officer.

For more information, call 2123 2224 or send an e-mail to [email protected].

