Payscout expands in Malta

Tony Mahoney, managing director, St Julian’s Advisory, left, and Mike Norton, Payscout EU managing director.

Payscout, one of the fastest growing privately held companies in the US, has teamed up with St Julian’s Advisory in Malta for it European expansion.

Payscout is a global payment processing provider and St Julian’s Advisory is an independent advisory firm facilitating cross-country connections and providing solutions for funding, mergers and acquisitions.

The relationship between the two companies was facilitated by Payscout’s presence in Malta, which the company established during the past year to expand its European footprint.

Payscout EU managing director Mike Norton said: “One of the keys to continuing the expansion of our global footprint and supporting the entrepreneurial dream is to identify the right strategic partners who align with our core vision and mission.

“St Julian’s Advisory is the perfect partner for Payscout to collaborate with, and their experience in the financial sector will help sustain our mission to support global entrepreneurs. We are very pleased to announce this partnership and commence our work together.”

Tony Mahoney, managing director, St Julian’s Advisory, said: “Payscout identified Malta as the optimal European base for its global expansion, a very positive endorsement for our islands.

“Malta’s connectivity in Europe combined with the quality, knowledge and sheer hard work of its people were key attractions for Payscout to set up in Malta.

“St Julian’s is proud to be a strong working partner with such a dynamic fast growing business in the fintech sector and has been chosen to play a strategic role in helping it build new relationships with key business partners across Europe and beyond.”

St Julian’s Advisory will intensify its support to Payscout through its services and international contacts. The two are confident they will succeed in ex­panding Payscout’s international footprint, assist more entrepreneurs and facilitate new ventures.

Payscout covers six continents by connecting merchants and consumers via credit, debit, ATM, and alternative payment networks. What differentiates Pay­scout is its mission: “to support the entrepreneurial dream one transaction at a time.”

Payscout achieves this by be­ing a thought leader in the payments industry. Its ‘Go Global Now’ technology platform gives merchants instant access to 100+ countries, billions of consumers and trillions of dollars.

It offers payment processing solutions for brick-and-mortar and ecommerce transactions, and has earned acclaim as a new-generation provider of merchant banking services, specialising in online/ecommerce retailers with a predominant proportion of card-not-present (CNP) transactions; it is one of the few providers to deliver a true global payment solution that encompasses all merchant risk verticals.

Customers can access Payscout’s credit card processing services via a state-of-the-art, web-based user portal and through direct interactions with highly-trained experts.

In addition to supporting thousands of clients across a multitude of industries and all 50 US states, Payscout maintains global partnerships with Visa USA, Bank of America Merchant Services, Visa Europe, Visa Latin America, Visa Asia Pacific, MasterCard Worldwide, China Union Pay, Deutsche Bank and First Data.