Office space in Malta

A range of towns in Malta are sought after by location, such as St Julian’s, Sliema, Gżira and Ta’ Xbiex, as well as Valletta for its old and modern architecture. There are other locations available for one to set up shop, depending on the type of business one is looking for.

A variety of commercial properties for sale and to let can be found in Birkirkara, Ħamrun, Attard, San Ġwann and Guardamangia, among various other centrally-located towns that provide easy access for clients, as well as an additional quiet residential atmosphere.

With recent inaugurations of The Hub in San Ġwann, Regus Offices in Pender Gardens and offices at Smart City, low-end to high-end office spaces with a range of resources available can be found for rent in Malta for both new and established companies.

It is commonly known that most start-ups tend to rent office space for the beginning of their practice before buying the commercial property they are seeking. The reason for this is that rental property allows for one to be flexible with location and costs until it is established.

