New president for Malta Business Bureau

David Zahra

David Zahra has been appointed president of the Malta Business Bureau (MBB). The bureau is the EU-business advisory office for the Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry, and the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association.

Dr Zahra graduated in law from the University of Malta in November 2006 and founded David Zahra & Associates Advocates in 2011, after a number of years practising with one of Malta’s leading law firms. He is actively involved in corporate mergers and acquisitions, financial services and corporate finance transactions, both locally and internationally.

On his appointment as the new MBB president, Dr Zahra commented: “It is with pleasure that I am taking on the role of MBB president at an exciting time for the organisation, but also during testing times for the European Union. I am confident that the MBB will continue to be a promoter of EU values, and looking to make the best of the opportunities it offers for our business and the economy in general.” The MBB thanked John Vassallo, the former president, “for his guidance, invaluable advice and utmost dedication throughout his tenure as president and director of the board”.

It said Dr Vassallo’s commitment saw the organisation deve­lop and increase its impact through advisory and strategic lobbying with the EU institutions.

The new MBB board consists of: David Zahra, president; Kyle Borg, vice-president; and Charles Zahra, Mario Spiteri, Reginald Fava and Malcolm Jones as directors. The MBB also thanked outgoing director Norman Aquilina who served on the board for the past year.