New Frank Salt Real Estate office in Cospicua

Frank Salt’s new Cospicua branch.

Frank Salt Real Estate has opened another branch in Cospicua. Branch manager Stanley Bonello, who has been working with the company for 14 years, said he was satisfied to see this new office that would be able to offer a more direct service to clients in this area.

“Frank Salt has been offering its services to people from Cottonera through its Paola and Fgura offices. The Cospicua office has been an excellent step forward for the company as we are now located at the very centre in the area,” Mr Bonello said.

The Cospicua office is run by Mr Bonello and a team of highly trained staff who practise the firm’s work ethic and professional expertise throughout all its branches.