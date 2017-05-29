MBB and international partners launch Horizon 2020 project

Design for Europe partners, the Business and Cultural Development Centre in Greece (Kepa), the National Agency for Innovation and Research in Luxembourg (Luxinnovation) and the Malta Business Bureau have launched Design Shots, a new Horizon 2020 project.

Design Shots will focus its activities on peer-learning exercises to review existing design-driven innovation and the applicability of such systems in the respective partner countries.

The project will draw upon the use and uptake of design by small and medium-sized enterprises, allowing the partners to identify how agencies and business intermediaries can better support enterprises to integrate design in their innovation processes.

MBB CEO Joe Tanti said: “Following MBB’s past success in LIFE+, ESF, Leonardo and Erasmus+ projects, and very recently our role as Ambassador for the European Commission’s Design for Europe Programme, it is with pleasure to once again be granted EU funding to implement a Horizon 2020 project. MBB is proud to join key partners Kepa and Luxinnovation to bring the latest innovation insights to Maltese businesses.

“In addition, we intend to continue aligning our work with the partner organisations in other areas of interest through each of our offices in Brussels for the years to come.”

The Design Shots concept aims to tackle the challenges European SMEs face to integrate design-driven innovation and become more resilient.

Therefore, the project will explore the use of various support mechanisms for SMEs depending on their level of design maturity.