Lidl wins Best Buy Award in retail chain category

The ICERTIAS Best Buy Award survey in Malta for the year 2017/2018 has concluded ­that Maltese consumers consider Lidl as the best in the category for price-quality ratio. For the second consecutive year, Lidl Malta confirms its winning category.

The Swiss organisation, ICERTIAS (International Certification Association GmbH) conducted the Maltese survey during February. The research was done through the use of a web questionnaire on a sample of 1,200 Maltese internet users over the age of 15. These respondents were asked to rate the best price-quality ratio based of their personal experience of specified products or service categories in the Maltese market.

Presented with open-ended questions, respondents had a free choice of products and service providers when defining their preferences, with Lidl obtaining the most votes for the best price-quality ratio retail chain in the Maltese market.

Lidl Malta, offering a wide choice of not only food items, but also non-food products, meets the varying needs of customers while at the same time, paying particular attention to convenient prices. The survey, carried out by Maltese respondents, confirmed that Lidl is the first choice when it comes to best value for money.

“Lidl prides itself on the fact that it provides excellent quality at very convenient prices as well as continuously focusing on customers’ needs,” said the Lidl Malta management.

“Achieving such an award when competing with a large number of retail providers is never easy, but, thanks to all of the colleagues behind this company’s success, Lidl managed to win this award once again.”

The Lidl Malta management also highlighted the fact that “it is only thanks to the passion and drive behind each and every colleague within the company that Lidl Malta makes the impossible possible”.