International Centre receives funding to install new technology to remove rising damp problem

St Andrew’s Scots church in Valletta.

One of Valletta’s most important charitablehubs recently received funding from Izola Bank to help it tackle a damp problem that threatens its operation.

Rev. Kim Hurst, the current Methodist Minister of St Andrew’s Scots church in Malta.

The International Centre, located underneath St Andrew’s Scots church in Valletta, serves as a base for an array of charities and NGOs who work with and for the support of locals and migrants in Malta. Opened by President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca in 2014, the centre is also the location of Malta Microfinance, which is owned by the Church and provides a limited number of small, unsecured loans to individuals seeking short-term support with rent, education or for small business start-ups. The location also serves as a learning centre providing free English language lessons twice a week and giving students access to books from its extensive library.

Severe rising damp has been a major casue of concern for Rev. Kim Hurst

However, severe rising damp at the centre has been a major cause of concern for Reverend Kim Hurst, the current Methodist Minister of the church in Malta, as it was affecting the ability of the people based there to do their jobs and was ruining the well-used library.

Trying to identify a solution was paramount to keeping the centre operational for the important work conducted there. Rev. Hurst said: “We were looking for something which would not damage the building and that could be implemented without the need for extensive works, that could in turn disrupt operations. When we discovered Aquapol, we found the right answer to our problem.”

Aquapol provides a permanent and non-invasive, rising damp remedy by using the earth’s gravo­magnetic energy to dry out the walls. Used by historic and listed buildings around the globe, the system addresses the root of the problem by gently pushing rising damp back into the ground, drying the walls gradually in the process. On discovering Aquapol, Rev. Hurst immediately set to work, seeking out the funding to implement this new technology.

Izola Bank, which recently kicked off a new CSR programme to support Valletta-based charitable initiatives, identified this as an important project to help sustain. Andrew Mifsud, the bank’s CEO, said: “Ensuring the centre continues to provide a positive environment for the hundreds of people who pass through its doors each month was crucial. We are happy to have helped partially fund this technology for the centre.”

Further to this support by Izola Bank, Rev. Hurst has been able to install the Aquapol system. She said the work they conduct at the centre had a direct impact on the lives of so many people. “Knowing that there is support for our initiative from both individuals and businesses like Izola Bank gives us the encouragement to continue with these beneficial projects for families and the community.”