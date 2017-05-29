Course on financial services provision

Castille Institute is organising a three-hour course entitled ‘IFRS09 financial instruments: A practical perspective for providers of financial services’ on June 21 from 9am to noon.

IFRS 09 is the biggest single accountancy change in years. The global financial crisis has placed the banking industry under great scrutiny.

One of the criticisms raised has been the way in which financial instruments were accounted for under International Accounting Standard 39, which is the predecessor to IFRS 9. It claimed that some requirements of IAS 39 did not result in the timely recognition of credit losses, sometimes called the “too little, too late” problem. It was also claimed that IAS 39 is too complex.

This course is being delivered by Robert Ancilleri, who was appointed chief accounting officer at HSBC Bank Malta plc. in 2014. He holds a Bachelor of Accountancy (Hons) degree from the University of Malta and is a Certified Public Accountant. Mr Ancilleri holds a practising Certificate in Auditing and is a member of the Malta Institute of Accountants.

Prior to HSBC he occupied senior management positions, responsible for finance at Banif Bank (Malta) and Volksbank Malta Group. Prior to moving into banking in 2003, he worked in audit and business consultancy with MSD & Co. and Ernst & Young.

