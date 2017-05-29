Company briefs

Deloitte Malta has been awarded ‘Malta Tax Firm of the Year’ at the 2017 International Tax Review European Tax Awards, held at The Savoy in London. Nick Captur collected the award on behalf of the firm. This is the fifth time Deloitte Malta has won the award, having won it in 2010, 2011, 2014 and 2015. The awards are given to firms and networks that demonstrate the most innovative client work in Europe.

Malcolm Booker, Deloitte Malta CEO, said: “We are very pleased to be recognised by the International Tax Review for our firm’s excellence. This award reflects our commitment to continuously build our technical capabilities and deliver high value-added ser­vi­ces that help our clients ad­dress their most difficult challenges in a rapidly changing tax environment. We are de­lighted to be acknowledged as Malta’s leading tax firm, reaffirming our global aspiration to become the undisputed lea­ders in professional services.”

MIA’s La Valette Lounge upgraded

MIA has launched a new La Valette Lounge, offering passengers more space, improved food options and panoramic views of the runway.

Now located on the top floor of the terminal building, the 870 square metre lounge is 30 per cent larger and features a stunning open air terrace where travellers can work, grab a bite to eat or relax before their flight.

The lounge is open to members of MIA’s La Valette Club, guests and business class passengers who require more comfort when they fly.

As well as use of the lounge, La Valette provides a range of services including free airport parking, chauffeur drive, meet and greet, terminal assistance, porterage, and special occasions packages.

The dedicated High Altitude Reserved Lounge has also been relocated to the top floor, for travellers requiring an even higher level of luxury and personal service.

The new lounges are part of a comprehensive programme to upgrade MIA’s facilities and services. The Terminal Reconfiguration Project, which star­ted last September, is expec­ted to be completed next year.

The La Valette Lounge welcomed over 100,000 guests in 2016, a 30 per cent rise in the past five years.

Demand from the business community and luxury leisure sector has risen sharply since 2012, when the lounge received 68,000 guests.