Colour and creativity at 3Doodler workshops

A child concentrating on her creative design at the workshop.

Colour and creativity featured prominently at the 3Doodler workshops organised at The Point Shopping Mall and Baystreet Shopping Complex by Forestals, agents of the 3Doodler pens in Malta.

Meant for budding designers and makers of tomorrow, the workshops attracted a huge number of children and adolescents who had a unique experience of combining all the excitement and innovation of new technology with the care and love of something handmade.

The workshops were conducted by Grace Du Prez, a world-renowned 3D printing pen artist who has been working with a 3Doodler since 2014 and been involved in number of adverts and other promotional projects as well as designs for private clients.

Now acclaimed as one of the industry’s leading designer-makers and official 3Doodler Power Doodler, she also teaches her skills around the globe in a variety of different workshops.

“I was delighted to be asked to come to Malta to hold 3Doodler workshops with Forestals,” Ms Du Prez said. “I have been running 3D Printing Pen classes in the UK for over a year so it was wonderful to bring them to a new audience. I love to help encourage creativity and to teach people new skills. The response from participants was fantastic. There was such positivity and the parents told me they enjoyed themselves as much as their kids.”

John Farrugia Randon, responsible for the 3Doodler product line at Forestals, was equally pleased with the turnout at the workshops. “We are delighted with both the turnout and enthusiasm shown by all.”

The entire range of 3Doodler products, including Pen Starter Packs, filaments and refills, are available from any Forestals or Matrix outlet, or from forestals.com. Online orders include free delivery.