Advert
Sunday, May 28, 2017, 00:01

Castille supports Finance Malta conference again

Robert Ancilleri.Robert Ancilleri.

Finance Malta recently held its 10th conference, entitled Malta’s financial services industry – taking the next quantum leap’, which attracted around 500 delegates. Sponsored by specialist recruitment agency Castille, the networking event was held at the Blue Elephant.

Over 300 local and foreign guests attended, including panel speakers, other sponsors and Finance Malta’s board members. Castille was also present and contributed to its success with expertise on IT, financial and senior talent. The Castille 2017 Salary Survey publication was distributed to all attendees, providing them with information and trends.

The publication has become a point of reference for the industry.

For more information, get in touch with Christian Xuereb, brand and quality manager, on [email protected] or (+356) 2093 3220. One can view the publication by signing in on www.castilleresources.com/en/preview-salary-survey.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Ikea Group chooses next CEO

  2. Oil prices fall sharply despite OPEC...

  3. Oil prices see-saw, sterling hit as...

  4. Careers Australia collapse leaves...

  5. Taking nothing for Grant-ed

  6. MSE Index relatively unchanged

  7. Daily currency report

  8. New corporate bonds

  9. The light at the end of the tunnel

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 29-05-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed