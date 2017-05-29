Castille supports Finance Malta conference again

Robert Ancilleri.

Finance Malta recently held its 10th conference, entitled Malta’s financial services industry – taking the next quantum leap’, which attracted around 500 delegates. Sponsored by specialist recruitment agency Castille, the networking event was held at the Blue Elephant.

Over 300 local and foreign guests attended, including panel speakers, other sponsors and Finance Malta’s board members. Castille was also present and contributed to its success with expertise on IT, financial and senior talent. The Castille 2017 Salary Survey publication was distributed to all attendees, providing them with information and trends.

The publication has become a point of reference for the industry.

