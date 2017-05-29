CSB Group director joins leading gaming association

Roger Strickland Jr

International Masters of Gaming Law (IMGL), a prestigious global gambling law networking and educational organisation, recently

welcomed Roger Strickland Jr, CSB Group director and iGaming consultant, as an esteemed member.

Mr Strickland has been accepted as a member on the basis of his experience and contribution to the gaming industry. CSB Group has been involved in the iGaming industry since its inception in Malta, assisting with the submission and pursuance of Malta iGaming licence applications with the Malta Gaming Authority. In addition, through the group’s expertise in various other commercial aspects, CSB is able to offer a complete service to iGaming operators who wish to set up or re-locate their operation to Malta.

IMGL has over 350 members in over 43 countries and is at the forefront of the latest developments in international gambling law. As an IMGL member, Mr Strickland, on behalf of the group, is committed to participate in industry-sponsored conferences organised by the association itself.

The IMGL conferences and other networking opportunities will serve as an integral and effective tool for the group to keep itself updated on developments and issues facing gaming practitioners worldwide.

For more information, visit csbgroup.com or e-mail [email protected].