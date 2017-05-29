Atlas boat competition winner
Katrina Bugeja is the winner of the Atlas ‘Make your dreams unsinkable’ competition. Participants were asked to share a photo that depicts a fun (or funny) memory at sea on the Atlas Facebook page.
The winning photo sent in by Ms Bugeja captures two children enjoying their summer holidays, leaping into the cool sea on a hot day.
“I’ve never won anything, so I thought I’d give it a shot,” Ms Bugeja said. “My father was very surprised and pleased since the prize is for him. And the children are happy that they won a great prize for their grandfather.”
She is seen being presented with a €500 voucher from Camilleri Marine by Jackie Attard Montalto, Atlas HR and marketing manager (right).
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.