Sunday, May 28, 2017, 00:01

Atlas boat competition winner

Katrina Bugeja is the winner of the Atlas ‘Make your dreams unsinkable’ competition. Participants were asked to share a photo that depicts a fun (or funny) memory at sea on the Atlas Facebook page.

The winning photo sent in by Ms Bugeja captures two children enjoying their summer holidays, leaping into the cool sea on a hot day.

“I’ve never won anything, so I thought I’d give it a shot,” Ms Bugeja said. “My father was very surprised and pleased since the prize is for him. And the children are happy that they won a great prize for their grandfather.”

She is seen being presented with a €500 voucher from Camilleri Marine by Jackie Attard Montalto, Atlas HR and marketing manager (right).

