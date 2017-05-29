World-famous string ensemble Martinu Quartet will be among the performers.

A highly-anticipated yearly event, there are few culture vultures who haven’t attended at least one of the performances in the Victoria International Arts Festival (VIAF) during its proud, 20-year tenure.

Artistic director Joseph Vella has not only been part of VIAF since its inception, but he has also been highly instrumental in luring the best and the brightest musicians in the world to the shores of Malta’s sister island to be able to give performances “of a lifetime”.

Cappella Sistina Choir performing at the Vatican’s Cappella Sistina.

So how was this initiative born? “Originally, we wanted to give a new cultural dimension to the feast; in fact, since the very beginning, this festival has always been tied to the feast of St George in Victoria, so much so that when the festival ends, the celebration of the feast starts. Of course, the intention was always to create something different from the feast itself; we weren’t after having fireworks, we wanted to showcase musical talent instead.

“We started out with six concerts a week, but over the course of the past years, things have grown and grown, and now we are going to be having five uninterrupted weeks of daily concerts.

“We are very proud of the fact that, although we have five weeks of continuous concerts, there is going to be no duplication of any of the performances we have planned. I think this is one of the main reasons why artists all over the world want to attend and actually ask to perform.”

Indeed, Maestro Vella has good reason to be extremely enthusiastic about the performers who are slated to take part in the VIAF 2017 edition: “If you take a look at our programme, which can be found online, you will be able to see what a high concentration of world-class material we have.

Internationally-renowned soprano Claire Debono will be starting off the festivities with a bang

“We are very happy with all our performers, but it was a particularly large feat to bring over the Cappella Sistina Choir as well as the University of Delaware Chorale. “When it came to the Cappella Sistina Choir, we actually had to get permission from the Foreign Office as they never travel anywhere to sing. I am also beyond thrilled that we have managed to secure the attendance of the Tchaikovsky Award-winning cellist Daniel Veis and the world-famous string ensemble Martinu Quartet.

“Over the years, we have added and added to our infrastructure, and this is why a number of people actually come from abroad or plan their holidays around the days during which the festival takes place.”

In addition to all the individual performances, there is also going to be a Baroque Week in the middle of the festival where Baroque lovers will be able to hear pieces performed by award-winning Baroque Ensemble Le Jardin Musical.

Mro Vella does not only speak highly of the foreign performers, but he also heaps lavish praise on the home-grown talent:

“I couldn’t be happier about the fact that the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra will be playing at the opening and closing concerts and, while principal trumpet of the Bastille Opera, Nicholas Chatenet, will be playing in the closing concert, I am very pleased to an­nounce that internationally-renowned soprano Claire Debono will be starting off the festivities with a bang. What’s more, we have orga­nised an outreach programme with visiting artists who will be giving master classes to students and a workshop that will include migrant children.

Joseph Vella conducting MPO 2017.

“We will also be having a fringe event in the form of an opera aimed specifically at children, as well as our yearly art exhibition featuring pieces by Ramon Vella Bamber and Patricia Sant.

“Of course, none of this would be possible without my team; it’s no mean feat coordinating so many people at once and managing 44 concerts that will be held in no fewer than eight different venues, including St George’s Basilica, Aula Monsignor G. Farrugia, St Augustine Church, St Francis Church, Il-Ħaġar Heart of Gozo, the Bishop’s Curia and the Ċittadella Centre for the Arts.”

So what’s in store for the future? “The fact that the VIAF is one of the longest-running festivals of music of this quality has made it a huge focal point for people who have a deep love for music. Despite the fact that we have a shoestring budget and entrance to our concerts is free of charge, we receive lots of requests for people to participate in our endeavour. While the work we do speaks for itself, I can’t thank and praise my colleagues enough for their sterling work and their dedication.

“The VIAF has exceeded all expectation, but our work is far from over and my team I look forward to new challenges to keep making the festival bigger and better and to further cement our position on the cultural map.”

The 20th edition of the Victoria International Arts Festival takes place between June 6 and July 10.

www.viaf.org.mt