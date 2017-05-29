Artist makes work in reaction to climate change

Ġulja Holland

Over the past century, man’s impact on the Earth’s makeup has become ever more pronounced. With rising levels of carbon emissions, as well as industrial pollution caused by the mismanagement of natural resources, we have arrived at a critical stage in the Anthropocene epoch where awareness to the issues is more salient than ever.

In keeping with Ġulja Holland’s desire to raise awareness to im­portant socio-political themes, her exhibition From A Dis­tance encompasses 20 oil paintings. The works are inspired by aerial photographs of environmental photographer Daniel Beltrá and aim to illustrate the dramatic impact we have made on our surrounding environment.

Her first exhibition in 2016, called Altered Egos, cemented Holland’s name on the Maltese art scene, and now the artist has crea­ted her first body of abstract artworks, which showcase her versatile and experimental style.

The theme is especially timely, given Malta’s assumption of the EU Council presidency for the first half of 2017, during which EU leaders met in Valletta in April to discuss climate change, marine pollution and water recycling.

From A Distance is open till June 24 at Lily Agius Gallery, 54, Cathedral Street, Sliema.

